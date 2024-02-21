Mother 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online – only in Japan

Advertisement

If you’re not like me and didn’t watch the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase in all three versions then you would have missed something big in the Japanese one.

Nintendo announced that Mother 3, is coming to Nintendo Switch Online – but, and it’s a big one – only in Japan. The game will be added to the service, today.

There’s nothing to stop you from downloading the game with the Japanese app, but it still won’t be in English. Perhaps Nintendo will see how many people download it and think about a translation, but for now – better learn some Japanese.

(It’s at 23:00 if the time stamp doesn’t work).