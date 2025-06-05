Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection coming to Switch, Switch 2 later this year

Advertisement

Digital Eclipse are back with another collection of games, and this time it’s Mortal Kombat’s turn. This Kollection comes from the team behind Atari 50, Tetris Forever, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

Like those, this will feature a range of games from the series’ history across arcade, console, and even handheld systems — and if you’ve never played Mortal Kombat on the Game Boy, you’re in for a treat. Expect titles from the SNES, SEGA Mega Drive, Game Boy, Game Gear, SEGA 32X, Game Boy Advance, and more, with some supporting online play.

The Kollection also includes unique interviews with Ed Boon, John Tobias, John Vogel, and Dan Forden, along with rare concept art, vintage marketing materials, and archival video footage.

The Kollection is due out later this year on all consoles, including the Nintendo Switch 2.