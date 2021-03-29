108
0

More than 4 million copies of Monster Hunter Rise have shipped already

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 29, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise is off to a good start with Capcom announcing that in the first 3 days on sale that 4 million units have been shipped already.

This figure is the worldwide total. To compare Monster Hunter World shipped 5 million units in its first 3 days on sale, however that was on two consoles. 40% was digital copies. Impressive!

Check out the review of Monster Hunter Rise to see what all the fuss is about.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Monster Hunter Rise
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment