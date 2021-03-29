More than 4 million copies of Monster Hunter Rise have shipped already
Monster Hunter Rise is off to a good start with Capcom announcing that in the first 3 days on sale that 4 million units have been shipped already.
This figure is the worldwide total. To compare Monster Hunter World shipped 5 million units in its first 3 days on sale, however that was on two consoles. 40% was digital copies. Impressive!
Check out the review of Monster Hunter Rise to see what all the fuss is about.
