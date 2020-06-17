199
1

More Pokemon news coming next week, news on a ‘big project’ coming

by Daniel VuckovicJune 17, 2020

A new Pokémon Snap, new Pokémon for Go, a brand new mobile and Switch puzzler – not enough? You don’t have to wait long.

Promised at the end of this week’s Pokémon Presents was another instalment next week on June 24th. Tsunekazu Ishihara says it’ll have news on a “big project” that they’re working on.

What could it be?

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Pokémon Presents
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.
1 Comments
Leave a response
  • Aaron
    June 17, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    So next week will be a “Pokémon Presents” Part 2 and not secretly the date of Nintendo’s E3…?

Leave a Response