More Pokemon news coming next week, news on a ‘big project’ coming
A new Pokémon Snap, new Pokémon for Go, a brand new mobile and Switch puzzler – not enough? You don’t have to wait long.
Promised at the end of this week’s Pokémon Presents was another instalment next week on June 24th. Tsunekazu Ishihara says it’ll have news on a “big project” that they’re working on.
What could it be?
So next week will be a “Pokémon Presents” Part 2 and not secretly the date of Nintendo’s E3…?