Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX coming to Switch this December

Koei Tecmo has announced that Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX will become to the west on December 9th. As the name suggests, Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX are improved ports for games already released, but it’s the first time the series has been released outside of Japan since a Nintendo DS entry.

The Monster Rancher games were renowned for using physical CDs to generate monsters in the game. You could chuck anything in your PlayStation, and it would create a monster based on any CD you put into the machine. Now in a disc-less world, you can pick a “CD” from a database.

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX also adds additional save slots, a memo feature and a high-speed mode to play through the game faster.

The collection is out on December 9th.