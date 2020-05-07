Monster Hunter Stories is getting a Pop Figure collection

Capcom released Monster Hunter Stories a number of years ago for the 3DS and it didn’t sell that well, it did ok, just nothing special. Soon after its release though, they announced an anime, which came and went, leaving many wondering what was next and then it happened, the series went mobile.

Well, by mobile I mean went to mobile devices, as it was already portable with the 3DS, but the game seems to have found an audience as Capcom has licenced the property to Funko, which gives us these four awesome looking Pop Figures and while they are not as cool as the amiibo line, they are pretty cool.

There is no set release date for them yet, only 2020, but you will be able to add from the human side Lute & Navirou and Avinia, plus on the monster side Ratha and Frostfang.