Monster Hunter Rise Update Ver. 3.0 will be detailed next week
The next update Monster Hunter Rise, Version 3.0, will be detailed in another digital event next week.
Capcom has been pretty consistent with updates to the game since launch, and this event continues that standard. There will also be information on Monster Hunter Stories 2.
Monster Hunter Digital Event – May 2021 is fast approaching!— Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) May 20, 2021
Tune in for details on #MHRise Update Ver. 3.0 and the latest news on #MHStories2.
📺 https://t.co/q8j5Md6naG pic.twitter.com/y6CYDIzbvX
Here’s when you’ll need to be up to catch it, or we’ll have a roundup the following day for you. Alright, so it’ll already be the next day for those in the east – but you get it.
- Perth – Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne – Friday, 21 May 2021 at 12:00 midn AEST
While you’re here, there’s a new Monster Hunter Stories 2 trailer – give it a watch below.
