Monster Hunter Rise Update Ver. 3.0 will be detailed next week

by Daniel VuckovicMay 20, 2021

The next update Monster Hunter Rise, Version 3.0, will be detailed in another digital event next week. 

Capcom has been pretty consistent with updates to the game since launch, and this event continues that standard. There will also be information on Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up to catch it, or we’ll have a roundup the following day for you. Alright, so it’ll already be the next day for those in the east – but you get it.

  • Perth – Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 10:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide, Darwin – Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne – Friday, 21 May 2021 at 12:00 midn AEST

While you’re here, there’s a new Monster Hunter Stories 2 trailer – give it a watch below.

