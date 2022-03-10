Monster Hunter Rise the next Switch Online Game Trial, Sunbreak DLC presentation incoming

The next Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial is a bit of a big one, it’s Monster Hunter Rise and it comes ahead of a new presentation for the upcoming Sunbreak DLC.

The game is available to download now before the trial starts on March 11th. Then until the 17th, you can play the entire game. Should you decide to buy it and keep playing your save will carry over as well. You can preload the game here right now.

As for the upcoming Sunbreak DLC, there’s a presentation next week which will show 20 minutes of the new monsters and gameplay coming to the expansion. Here’s when you’ll need to be up for that;

Perth – Tue, 15 Mar 2022 at 10:00 pm AWST

Adelaide – Wed, 16 Mar 2022 at 12:30 am ACDT

Brisbane – Wed, 16 Mar 2022 at 12:00 midn AEST

Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra – Wed, 16 Mar 2022 at 1:00 am AEDT

