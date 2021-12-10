Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak getting three new amiibo

The Game Awards gave us a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise’s upcoming paid expansion, and there’s a few interesting little details in there.

Firstly, we got a little taste of the story, which seems to focus on the royal trader Rondine in a new outpost in the nearby land of Elgado. There’s some spooky, scary monsters here, stronger than ever, and it’s your job to take them down. You know how it is.

The more interesting thing, however, is that the expansion will be getting three additional amiibo, in addition to the three amiibo released alongside the base game, and the three released alongside Monster Hunter Stories 2. That’s a lot of Monster Hunter amiibo. The three amiibo, which we haven’t seen their final designs of yet, are of Palamute and Palicoes in their new armour, and the fearsome headline monster for the expansion, Malzeno. It looks like that could be a big one, too.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as well as its amiibo, will launch next year during the US Summer, or Winter for us (basically, vaguely in the middle of the year).