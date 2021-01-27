Monster Hunter Rise Limited Edition console, Pro Controller coming to Australia
Update: The bundle has now been confirmed for Australia, as well as the pro controller. The bundle contains a download code for the game, Deluxe Kit DLC and bonus content. We’ll get pricing from Nintendo Australia as soon as possible.
Original Story: Nintendo has revealed a new limited edition Monster Hunter Rise themed Nintendo Switch. The console comes with a Monster Hunter themed console, dock and a copy of the game.
So far this has only been confirmed for Japan, and will release on March 26th, the same date as the game.
There’s also a themed Pro Controller which will be released on the same day but available separately. Even if we don’t get the console, the controller is a little bit more import friendly.
There’s no word just yet if we’ll get this locally.
