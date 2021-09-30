Monster Hunter Rise gets Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration
The Tokyo Game Show is on right now, and while it might be a little more low key this year, there’s still some goodies coming out of it.
Capcom’s got a bunch of new Monster Hunter Rise collaborations, the first for its very own Ghosts’ n Goblins series. From October 29th, a new event quest will dress your hunter up like Arthur from the Ghosts’ n Goblins series. Music from the game and a special cutscene will play on finishing the challenge.
Also coming back to Monster Hunter is Sonic the Hedgehog. He’s previously been in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, but it will be a bit different this time around. There wasn’t any gameplay shown for Sonic just yet.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
50%
Great
50%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments