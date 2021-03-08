Monster Hunter Rise gets a new demo this week, customisable hunting styles, and more

Just in case a bunch of new info for one Monster Hunter game wasn’t enough, here’s some more.

Announced during Capcom’s latest Monster Hunter presentation, Monster Hunter Rise will be getting a new demo later this week, with an all-new hunt in addition to the previous four available in the previous demo for the game. The new hunt is an advanced hunt, featuring the game’s headlining creature, the Magnamalo. The demo will be available on the 11th of March (or possibly the 12th in Australia, it’s not quite clear yet), and will be available as an update to the previous demo, which also resets your plays, giving you a fresh start.

In addition to this, a bunch of new info was released for the game, including the ability to customise your hunting style in a pretty major way, a new look at the game’s Rampages (which seem to have some Tower Defense mechanics), new monsters, DLC details, and so much more. There’s too much to put into one article, so if you’re interested in taking a look at it all, you can watch the full presentation below.

Monster Hunter Rise launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on the eShop and at retail on the 26th of March. You can click here to check out our Aussie Bargain Roundup and score yourself a deal, or click here to read an eyes-on preview courtesy of Capcom Europe.