The Monster Hunter Rise amiibo will be available in Australia through the My Nintendo Store
When Monster Hunter Rise was announced and the three new amiibo along with it we were hopeful we would get them in Australia. Then it was revealed that the Magnamalo amiibo would only be available in the Collector’s Edition here and the others have been missing in action since.
Now thanks to the brand new My Nintendo Store, we’ll be able to buy Magnamalo, Palamute and Palico amiibo seperately and direct from Nintendo Australia.
These amiibo will be available exclusively from the My Nintendo Store, which we kind of figured seeing as no other retailers announced preorders as of yet. Based on the wording of Nintendo’s tweet they won’t be on sale until Monster Hunter Rise’s release date which is March 26th.
