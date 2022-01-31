MLB The Show 22 will make its debut on Switch this April

Way back in December 2019, Nintendo of America shared the news that the MLB, the Major League Baseball Association, would be bringing their series MLB The Show to other platforms, in addition to the PlayStation family of consoles. The big news there was that the game was still going to be made by PlayStation’s San Diego Studios, now some two and a bit years later, it has come true.

Details about the game are scarce, but that is how San Diego Studios do it, they will reveal the cover star, this year it is the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s Shohei Ohtani. Later this week the collectors edition will be detailed, though that isn’t coming to Switch and then once that is done, we will get details on the game. You can check out the reveal trailer for Ohtani’s addition to the cover below.

Something that may make folks happy is that the game will fully support cross-play and cross-progression, so if you get the game on Switch and your friend has it on another platform, you can still play together. Plus if you wanted to, you can have the Switch version for on the go and another platform for at home and your unlocks, stats and more, will always be the same on both.

As for something you never thought you would see, here is the North American box art for the Switch release, which features the PlayStation icon. It may have taken 30 odd years, but the Nintendo PlayStation lives again, just in a different way.

The game be ordered now via the eShop and when it is out, you will need at least 17gb of storage available in order to download it.