Mini Motorways adds first Aussie map to the game
The team at Dinosaur Polo Club have added a new map to Mini Motorways, the first Australian location for the game – Cairns.
The new map is included in a free update to the game which also adds a new cinematic mode to the minimalist strategy traffic management sim.
Explorers will find themselves dreaming of sunshine sparkling off the Coral Sea while navigating this beloved coastal spot. And as an additional holiday gift from the Mini Motorways team, experience an all-new cinematic mode designed to showcase each city in mesmerizing motion.
“The team is stoked to reconnect with our neighbors across the Tasman Sea to bring our first Australian city to Mini Motorways. Cairns excited our map designers from the jump,” said Casey Lucas-Quaid, Dinosaur Polo Club’s Community Manager. “We hope our community is ready for a vacation across the ditch–we’re going to enjoy our own holiday break and see you soon in the new year!”
The update is available now on all platforms the Mini Motorways is on, including the Nintendo Switch eShop.