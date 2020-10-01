1776
Minecraft’s Steve joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 1, 2020

Last night we got to look at the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and it was a bit of a shock – it’s Steve from Minecraft. Steve will be joined by Alex, Zombie and Enderman – who are all costumes for Steve himself.

How it all works will be demoed in just a couple days. Sakurai will demo how to battle with Steve and Alex.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up…

  • AWST – Saturday, 3 Oct 2020 at 10:30 pm
  • ACST – Sunday, 4 Oct 2020 at 12:00 midn
  • AEST – Sunday, 4 Oct 2020 at 12:30 am
