Minecraft’s Steve joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Last night we got to look at the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and it was a bit of a shock – it’s Steve from Minecraft. Steve will be joined by Alex, Zombie and Enderman – who are all costumes for Steve himself.
How it all works will be demoed in just a couple days. Sakurai will demo how to battle with Steve and Alex.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up…
- AWST – Saturday, 3 Oct 2020 at 10:30 pm
- ACST – Sunday, 4 Oct 2020 at 12:00 midn
- AEST – Sunday, 4 Oct 2020 at 12:30 am
