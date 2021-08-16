Minecraft Dungeons is the next NSO Game Trial in Australia

The next game trial available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers has been revealed. It’s Minecraft Dungeons, which shouldn’t come as a shock as it was a trial in Japan earlier this month.

From August 18th until August 24th Minecraft Dungeons will be free to play for subscribers. Usually, Game Trials are accompanied by a discount, but this isn’t the case yet so far. If you choose to buy the game after the trial, you can continue using the save files.

Check it out here from August 18th.