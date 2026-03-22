Minecraft Dungeons II announced for Switch, Switch 2 - Vooks

There’s a new instalment of Minecraft Dungeons on the way, Minecraft Dungeons II, and it’s coming to both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 later this year. It’s also coming to other platforms, skipping Xbox One and PlayStation 4, making Switch the only last-gen console to get it.
Like the first game, it will be another action RPG.
A hero’s work is never done! Disorder is brewing, and the world stands before a threat unlike any other. A new danger is growing in power, ready to descend upon the land and unleash mayhem.
Return to the world of Minecraft Dungeons in an all‑new action RPG adventure, brimming with high‑stakes encounters, thrilling challenges, and never‑before‑seen locations, as you set out to save a world in crisis. Will you and your allies prevail against the forces of evil and save the day once more?
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