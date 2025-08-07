Mina the Hollower comes to Switch 2 this October, with 120fps support

One of the standout games in last night’s Indie World presentation was Mina the Hollower from Yacht Club Games. Not only did it get a release date -October 31st, 2025 – but a demo is also now available to download on Switch 2, and of course the original Switch.

A screenshot from the game’s settings menu.

Both the demo and the final game have a nice surprise of 120fps support, making it only the second game on the Nintendo Switch 2 to do so. The first was the Japan-only release of Ys X: Nordics.