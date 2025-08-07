0

Mina the Hollower comes to Switch 2 this October, with 120fps support

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 7, 2025

One of the standout games in last night’s Indie World presentation was Mina the Hollower from Yacht Club Games. Not only did it get a release date -October 31st, 2025 – but a demo is also now available to download on Switch 2, and of course the original Switch.

A screenshot from the game’s settings menu.

Both the demo and the final game have a nice surprise of 120fps support, making it only the second game on the Nintendo Switch 2 to do so. The first was the Japan-only release of Ys X: Nordics.

Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure in Mina the Hollower. Take control of Mina, a renowned Hollower hurtled into a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets. Explore a vast world filled with pixel-perfect graphics, masterful gameplay, beastly bosses, and infectious music. Encounter a cast of bizarre characters, search out secrets in an array of exotic locales, and illuminate the omnipresent darkness in Mina the Hollower, a brand new game from the developers who brought you Shovel Knight!

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment