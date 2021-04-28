Miitopia demo goes live, save file can be used in final game
A demo for the upcoming RPG Miitopia has gone live on the eShop overnight. The game is now under a month away, but this demo will let you transfer your progress to the final game when it releases if you want to get a head start.
Miitopia stars your Mii, your friends Mii and any ones you can create. You’ll be able to scan amiibo as well to get outfits from the characters you scan.
Check out where to get Miitopia for cheap in our bargain roundup.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments