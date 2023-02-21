Microsoft and Nintendo sign “10-year legal agreement” to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo “players”
Microsoft really want this deal to buy Activision Blizzard to go through. On top of a “10-year commitment” in December last year announced by Xbox’s Phil Spencer, today Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President, Brad Smith has announced a binding 10-year contract to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo players. (Notice they don’t mention the Switch specifically).
This time the contract has a few more details, including bringing games “the same day as Xbox, with full feature and content parity”.
We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. pic.twitter.com/JmO0hzw1BO— Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 21, 2023
There’s no word when these games will start, or what form they’ll take. But should they be true to their word, when the next Call of Duty game is announced it should come to a Nintendo system one way or another.
Microsoft is attending a hearing with European Union regulators later today. Let’s see what happens.