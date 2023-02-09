Metroid Prime remastered launches today digitally, March 3rd physically

It finally happened, Metroid Prime is getting remastered. The game is available now on the Nintendo eShop, but if you wanted it physically it’ll be a slight wait as it won’t launch in Australia until March 3rd.

Metroid Prime Remastered features updated graphics and dual analog controls as well. Preorders have begun at EB Games and we’ll have a bargain roundup soon. The game is $59.95 on the eShop and physically.

Trailer

Screenshots