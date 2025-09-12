Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is out December 4th and Samus has a bike
Plus there's a bunch of new amiibo too. Including said bike.
We finally have a release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – December 4th, 2025. A new trailer was shown during last night’s Nintendo Direct, giving us a look at several new locations, a motorbike, what appears to be an open-world map, and some amiibo. More questions than answers, really.
The amiibo lineup includes Samus, Samus with Vi-O-La (her bike), launching on November 6th, and a separate Slyux amiibo, releasing on December 4th. Looks like we’ll need another Direct to fully explain this one.
After an unexpected accident, Samus finds herself transported to the mysterious planet Viewros. Scan your surroundings for clues, make the most of your equipment and weapons, and use Samus’s newfound psychic abilities – and her technologically advanced bike, the Vi-O-La – to traverse and explore the environment.