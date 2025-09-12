Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is out December 4th and Samus has a bike

We finally have a release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – December 4th, 2025. A new trailer was shown during last night’s Nintendo Direct, giving us a look at several new locations, a motorbike, what appears to be an open-world map, and some amiibo. More questions than answers, really.

The amiibo lineup includes Samus, Samus with Vi-O-La (her bike), launching on November 6th, and a separate Slyux amiibo, releasing on December 4th. Looks like we’ll need another Direct to fully explain this one.