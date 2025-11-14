Switch

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond gets new 7 minute overview trailer

We've been waiting for this one.

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 14, 2025

We’ve seen a lot of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond leading up to its release, but we’ve been waiting for the big one — and now we have it.

Nintendo has dropped a seven-minute overview trailer showing us more about planet Viewros, all of Samus’ new abilities, and the friends she’s seemingly going to make along the way — something that’s already proving divisive.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will release on 4 December on both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Find the cheapest copy with our bargain guide.

Posted In
Switch, Switch 2
Tags
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

