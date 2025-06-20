Metroid Prime 4: Beyond billboard in London says the game is out now – Whoops

Advertisement

In a moment that’s funny for us—but probably not for Nintendo UK—a billboard in the London Underground has been spotted sporting a big “Out Now” label.

Clearly a mistake, it’s sent the conspiracy theorists into overdrive: “Is the game shadow dropping?” “Should it have been a launch title?” The billboard sits alongside other Nintendo Switch 2 games also marked “Out Now.” The other game on the board that isn’t out yet is Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (or however you’re meant to write that novel of a title), and that one is missing the “Out Now” tag.

Still, we’d all love a release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, wouldn’t we? It’s coming to both the Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo Switch 2 edition with mouse controls and 4K graphics—there’s even a 120Hz 1080p mode we tried during our hands-on.