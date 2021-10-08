Metroid Dread posters added to My Nintendo Store rewards

New release, new themed goodies on the My Nintendo Store, it’s a trend we like. Today Nintendo has added a series of Metroid Dread posters to redeem your Platinum Points on.

For 400 points you get four different posters in A2 size (94mm x 420mm), three are glossy prints featuring artwork and the other is a matte poster featuring a schematic of the E.M.M.I.

They will arrive folded, so you might have to bust out the iron to de-crease them.