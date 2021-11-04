968
0

Metroid Dread gets another bug squashing patch

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 4, 2021

It looks like all the patches and updates are hitting today. Soon after Super Mario 3D All Stars and Animal Crossing: New Horizons – we’ve got a patch for Metroid Dread.

There is nothing too significant in this update. But there are a bunch of very specific bugs that have been fixed. Here’s what Nintendo says has been fixed;

Ver. 1.0.2 (Released November 3, 2021)

General Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where retrying after a game over would cause the play time to be added only when retrying a specific boss fight.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would force-quit if you hit an enemy frozen by an Ice Missile with the Shine Spark in a certain way.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Samus to move strangely when jumping at certain times in the Morph Ball Launcher.
  • Fixed an issue where the final boss would get stuck on a wall and not be able to move during a certain attack, making it impossible to progress in the game.
  • Fixed an issue where Samus would get stuck in the wall when defeating the E.M.M.I. in Ferenia in a certain position.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
71%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
29%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Metroid Dread
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment