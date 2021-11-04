Metroid Dread gets another bug squashing patch
It looks like all the patches and updates are hitting today. Soon after Super Mario 3D All Stars and Animal Crossing: New Horizons – we’ve got a patch for Metroid Dread.
There is nothing too significant in this update. But there are a bunch of very specific bugs that have been fixed. Here’s what Nintendo says has been fixed;
Ver. 1.0.2 (Released November 3, 2021)
General Fixes
- Fixed an issue where retrying after a game over would cause the play time to be added only when retrying a specific boss fight.
- Fixed an issue where the game would force-quit if you hit an enemy frozen by an Ice Missile with the Shine Spark in a certain way.
- Fixed an issue that caused Samus to move strangely when jumping at certain times in the Morph Ball Launcher.
- Fixed an issue where the final boss would get stuck on a wall and not be able to move during a certain attack, making it impossible to progress in the game.
- Fixed an issue where Samus would get stuck in the wall when defeating the E.M.M.I. in Ferenia in a certain position.
