Metro Redux announced for Switch with both games on the cart

The much-lauded games Metro games are coming to the Nintendo. Metro Redux, which contains the definitive editions of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Night. The package on Switch also includes all of the DLC and includes it all on one 16GB cartridge – no extra downloads.

Metro Redux on Switch has been developed in-house at 4A games.

The Switch isn’t just getting the games, The Ranger Cache also includes a bunch of goodies if you preorder the game. You’ll get a pin badge set, game case sleeve, doubled-sided artwork, 4 double-sided art cards and an A2 double-sided poster. We’ll ask if we’re getting this in Australia in the morning.