Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 2 coming to the Switch, Switch 2

The second volume of Metal Gear Solid games has just been announced, and it’s coming to both the Switch and Switch 2. Of it’s also coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles and PC.

This second volume will finally free Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots from its PlayStation 3 prison. It’ll be interesting to see how that one fares on the original Switch. The PSP title Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (HD Collection Edition) is also included in the collection; its short, selectable missions and Mother Base mode really set it apart from other Metal Gear Solid games at the time.

Last but not least is the inclusion of Metal Gear Ghost Babel (released as Metal Gear Solid outside Japan) for the Game Boy Color. This is another title that has been trapped away for so long. Even though it carries the Metal Gear Solid name, it isn’t an adaptation of the PlayStation game, but instead tells its own story, set in an alternate timeline after the original game.