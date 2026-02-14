Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 updated for Switch 2

The Metal Gear Solid news doesn’t stop. On top of a second collection of games being announced, the first collection has already seen some big upgrades for Nintendo Switch 2 players.

When it was originally released, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 ran at a locked 30 frames per second, which, for ancient PlayStation 2 games, was a bit disappointing.

Now for the good news, at least for Switch 2 owners: the games now run at 60fps in both docked and portable modes. You also now have the option to run them at a higher resolution. It’s selectable within each game before you load it up.

The original Metal Gear Solid too has also been updated with a higher resolution option as well. Even better news, all of the games, and the Collection itself are 30% off on the eShop at the moment.