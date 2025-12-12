Mega Man is back in 2027, Mega Man Dual Override is coming to Switch and Switch 2

It’s been a while, but Mega Man is back.

A new Mega Man game was shown at The Game Awards, but you’ll be waiting a little while for it. Mega Man Dual Override is due out in 2027 and will be coming to both the original Switch and Switch (as well as the other platforms of course).

Mega Man returns in 2027 with a brand-new entry in the classic action platforming series! Override challenges and blast down legions of robots while springboarding across a new array of futuristic frontiers!

A brief section of early gameplay was shown, featuring a 2.5D Mega Man playing just the way you know and love.