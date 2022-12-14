Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection launches on April 14th

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection now has a release date, and that release date is April 14th – you knew that already because it was in the title.

The collection is split into two volumes, but you can only buy them together so far. The whole collection will set you back $85.49AU on the eShop. Capcom says they’re split into two collections because of the newly announced online features, but also you can pick and choose if you only want to buy some of the games. (We’re not getting the physical version in Australia).

The new collections features all ten Gameboy Advance games, add online battling, chip and other trades, leaderboards and more.

You can see all of this in the new trailer released today.