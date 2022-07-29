Meet the Steve and Alex from Minecraft amiibo coming this September
After a tiny delay, the Steve and Alex amiibo will finally be released this September. They were due originally earlier this year but delayed, their new release date is now September 9th.
The two amiibo will come as a dual pack for $44.95 recommended retail price. Nintendo will be selling it through the My Nintendo Store, as a well as “select retailers”
The #SmashBros #amiibo of Steve and Alex will release in a double pack on 09/09! #Minecraft— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) July 29, 2022
Available at select retailers and My Nintendo Store.
Pre-purchase here: https://t.co/87TrI2bkPZ pic.twitter.com/aLt97wtIUU
