Meet the Steve and Alex from Minecraft amiibo coming this September

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 29, 2022

After a tiny delay, the Steve and Alex amiibo will finally be released this September. They were due originally earlier this year but delayed, their new release date is now September 9th.

The two amiibo will come as a dual pack for $44.95 recommended retail price. Nintendo will be selling it through the My Nintendo Store, as a well as “select retailers”

