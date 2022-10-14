Meet Bellibolt, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s newest Pokémon

After a tease yesterday, the newest Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been revealed. Bellibolt!

Bellibolt is the Gym Leader Iono’s partner Pokémon and is an electric frog. It’s purely and electric type Pokémon.

Have a look at this cute lil’ thing.

Bellibolt expands and contracts its body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button. Electricity is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs.

A gameplay trailer was also released, if you don’t want to watch the “show”.