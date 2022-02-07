Massive ‘February Fest’ eShop sale coming this week with 1000+ games on sale
Update: We’re getting the sale, confirmed
Original Story: Nintendo has announced that another massive eShop sale is on the way this week. Over 1000 games will be discounted.
The news comes from Nintendo Europe, and the sale is themed for colourful games this time. We should be getting the deals here in Australia, but games will vary from region to region and the theme. Last time it was a “multiplayer” sale, and we got a “New Years” one.
Whatever the theme, many games will go on sale—time for WordPress to crash again then.
The sale kicks off at 1am Friday morning AEDT, so sleep in and get the discounts Friday morning.
