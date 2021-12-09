Masayuki Uemura, the lead engineer of the NES and SNES has passed away

Masayuki Uemura, who worked at Nintendo designing the NES and SNES, passed away on December 6th, aged 78.

Uemura started at Nintendo in 1972, and among the many things he did at Nintendo was to design the NES and SNES console hardware. Before that, he worked on Nintendo’s Color-TV console line in the 1970s. He was head of Nintendo’s research and development until 2004, when he retired.

During retirement still worked alongside Nintendo as an advisor and a professor at Ritsumeikan University.

The NES and SNES are iconic, and his work will be remembered and seen for years to come.

