Marvel Rivals is headed to the Nintendo Switch 2 - Vooks

Speaking in a new interview with IGN, executive producer at Marvel Games, Danny Koo, has confirmed that the game is on the way to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Previously the game was “under consideration” for the console. When asked again, Koo confirmed that “We’re working on it, but when we have news, we’ll announce that one,” and that “We will do it.”

So it could be a while, or it could be anytime. We’ll let you know when there’s a release date. Marvel Rivals is a team-based PVP shooter featuring a gigantic cast of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men and more.