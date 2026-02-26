Marvel Maximum Collection brings six classics titles to Switch - Vooks

Collections of licensed games from the 1990s are so hot right now, and today we’ve got a collection of Marvel games from arcades and consoles from that very era.

The Marvel Maximum Collection features six different games, with multiple versions of each title ranging from arcade to NES, SNES, Mega Drive, Game Boy and even Game Gear. You know the drill.

The games include the following:

X-Men: The Arcade Game (Arcade): The definitive mutant beat-’em-up returns! Experience the legendary cabinet action with full online multiplayer support for up to six players. Choose your favorite X-Man and take on Magneto’s army with the ultimate team-up experience.

Captain America and The Avengers (Arcade, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, NES): Take control of Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, and Vision as you experience the cinematic arcade original or the unique platforming spin of the NES.

Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage (Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive): Based on the iconic comic crossover, gamers take to the streets of NYC battling hordes of nefarious bad guys, all to the sound of a rockin’ 16-bit soundtrack! Switch between the rich color palette of the Super Nintendo version, or dive in and enjoy the Genesis/Mega Drive version’s gritty vibe. Whatever you choose, carnage is guaranteed!

Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive): The superlative symbiote sequel! Go solo or team up in two-player co-op to take on the Life Foundation and Carnage’s offspring.

Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge (Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, Game Boy, Game Gear): Navigate Arcade’s deadly “Murderworld.” This collection includes the handheld versions of the game, offering a fascinating look at Marvel’s history of on-the-go gaming.

Silver Surfer (NES):: Test your Super Hero skills against one of the most infamously challenging shooters to ever grace a console! Featuring one of the greatest soundtracks in 8-bit history, this is a shooter that’s tough to master and tougher to put down!

The collection also features archives of high-resolution scans, box art, manuals and more. There’s a music player too, along with rewind and save states, and of course everyone’s favourite — CRT filters.

There’s no release date for this one just yet, but when there is, we’ll be sure to let you know. At this stage the game is due for release just on the Nintendo Switch with no Switch 2 version mentioned.