Mario & Wario, Bubsy and Fatal Fury join the SNES Nintendo Classics lineup today

Nintendo has dropped a trio of new games onto the Super Nintendo Nintendo Classics lineup: one first-party game and two third-party games.

The first game is Mario & Wario, developed by Game Freak and released in 1993. The puzzle-platform game was only ever released in Japan, but it’s entirely in English, so there’s no need to worry there. It’s also another title that uses mouse controls on Switch 2. It is the first time is being released outside of Japan.

The other games are everyone’s favourite whipping boy, Bubsy, in his first outing Bubsy in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind, as well as Fatal Fury Special. The latter was previously released on Virtual Console, but that was the Neo Geo version; the arcade version is already available on Nintendo Switch as well.