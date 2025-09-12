Mario Tennis Fever swings onto Switch 2 in February 2026
There's Baby Wario in it. Nuff said.
There’s a new Mario Tennis game on the way – Mario Tennis Fever, coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s set to mix things up with a new Fever Racket mechanic.
The game also features a brand-new adventure mode where everyone is turned into babies and must progress through the story to regain their tennis powers and return to normal. Yes, that includes Baby Wario.
Swing into action with 30 different Fever Rackets, each with their own special abilities, and 38 playable characters – the most in series history. Pair topspins, slices, lobs and other familiar shots with new slide moves and defence-focused footwork. There are multiple modes to enjoy including Tournament, Trial Towers, Mix It Up mode (with Wonder effects), and Adventure mode, where Mario and friends are transformed into babies and must defeat monsters to return to normal. Plus, experience Joy-Con 2 motion controls with Swing Mode.
Mario Tennis Fever is due out February 12th, 2026.