Mario Strikers: Battle League coming on June 10th
The football festival of Mario Strikers is returning with a new instalment – Mario Strikers: Battle League.
The trailer was shown off in this morning’s Nintendo Direct. The game brings back no rules 5-on-5 soccer, customisable characters and online play.
The online modes include having the ability to start your own club with up to 20 players. Locally you can play 8 players. Two people can play online on the same Switch as well.
Mario Strikers: Battle League is out on June 10th, preorders start today.
