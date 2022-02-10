957
Mario Strikers: Battle League coming on June 10th

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 10, 2022

The football festival of Mario Strikers is returning with a new instalment – Mario Strikers: Battle League.

The trailer was shown off in this morning’s Nintendo Direct. The game brings back no rules 5-on-5 soccer, customisable characters and online play.

The online modes include having the ability to start your own club with up to 20 players. Locally you can play 8 players. Two people can play online on the same Switch as well.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is out on June 10th, preorders start today.

