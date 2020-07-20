New “Mario Sports” trademark registered by Nintendo in Australia

A new trademark filed by Nintendo has appeared in the IP Australia database for something simply called “Mario Sports”.

The trademark was filed just last month but would have only become public last week. The trademark, like most trademarks by Nintendo is for “Electronic game programs; downloadable electronic game programs; video game programs; downloadable video game programs; video game cartridges” the list goes on.

This doesn’t mean there’s a Mario Sports game on the way, it could be a new range of games, or branding style for Mario sports titles.

It’s also not an old trademark for Mario Sports Mix or Mario Sports Superstars as they’re registered separately.

The trademark was also spotted in a European database as well by Twitter user @NiXiE_es who also spotted the Australian listing as well.