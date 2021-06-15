767
0

Mario Party Superstars brings back the best of N64 and more

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2021

There’s more Mario Party action coming to the Switch later this year. Mario Party Superstars features five classic board from Nintendo 64 era Mario Party games and over 100 mini games from all Mario Party games.

The entire game can also be played online, you can even take a break and pause a game and come back to it. Don’t have any friends to play it with? Nintendo sees you and you’ll be able to play with random people as well.

The game is out on October 29th.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
25%
Great
13%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
13%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Mario Party Superstars
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment