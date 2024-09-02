Mario Party developer NDCube is now called Nintendo Cube
Advertisement
The official website for Super Mario Party Jamboree developer and Nintendo subsidiary NDCube has been updated, and the company now has an entirely new name: Nintendo Cube.
Nintendo Cube has been the developer of the Mario Party series since Mario Party 9. They also worked on Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics and co-developed Everybody 1-2-Switch. Additionally, they have a new logo
According to their website, the company name changed as of September 1st, 2024.
Super Mario Party Jamboree is launching next month, so it makes sense for the new name and logo to be revealed before then. A game developer called Nintendo Cube—does that mean they’re some sort of Game Cube now?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
17%
Oh wow!
17%
Great
33%
Fresh
17%
Hmm
17%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments