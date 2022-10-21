Mario Party 1 and 2 coming November 2 to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has announced two Nintendo 64 games are coming in the next Nintendo Switch Online drop – Mario Party 1 and Mario Party 2.

Both of them are coming on the same day, November 2.

If Nintendo is honest about keeping games as they were back in the day, a lot of people’s palms are gonna be very sore playing Mario Party 1.

This means all previously announced Nintendo 64 games for 2022 have been announced. Leaving only Goldeneye 007 without a date – and December is empty, can we hope?