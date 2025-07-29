Mario Paint added to SNES Nintendo Classics, playable with Mouse on Switch and Switch 2
Nintendo has added a long-requested title to Nintendo Classics today: the legendary SNES game Mario Paint.
The game requires a mouse to work, but the good news is that you can use almost any USB mouse plugged into a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2. You can also use the Joy-Con 2’s mouse mode to play. Mario’s Super Picross, Nobunaga’s Ambition also now support mouse controls.
Now you can live out again all your A*mazing fantasies.
In addition, Mario Paint music has been added to Nintendo Music.
