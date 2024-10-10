Mario & Luigi: Brothership gets new five minute long overview trailer
Nintendo has release a brand new overview trailer for the upcoming Mario & Luigi Brothership. The trailer goes over, like some sort of overview, the Bros. Moves in the game, new the Battle Plugs and Luigi Logic mechanics.
A mysterious power has fractured the world of Concordia into many scattered islands, and it’s up to Mario and Luigi to reconnect them. Venture out on Shipshape Island (part ship, part island) and launch out of its cannon to visit, explore and quest through a variety of different islands, ranging from tropical rainforests to bustling cities. Meet helpful new friends like Connie and Snoutlet (who is definitely not a pig) and encounter familiar characters from the Mushroom Kingdom like Peach and Bowser!
Mario & Luigi: Brothership will launch on Thursday, November 7th, 2024. We’ve started a bargain guide for the game here.