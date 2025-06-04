Mario Kart World’s first update is out, here’s the patch notes
Alongside the day one patch for Nintendo Switch 2 hardware itself, Mario Kart World also has a pretty substantial day one patch as well – you’ll want to update the game to it right away or be missing quite a bit.
These translated notes come from the Japanese website, we’ll update them with proper English version once they’re made available.
Mario Kart World Update version 1.1.0
- Camera Play is now supported.
- A USB camera (sold separately) is required for Camera Play.
- You can choose to turn the camera on or off in All Together and Internet Play.
- When the camera is on, the player’s face will be displayed during the race.
- Online play is now available
- LAN Play is now available.
- On the title screen, press the L stick while holding down the L and R buttons to switch from Local Play to LAN Play.
- In Time Attack, you can now upload/download ghosts.
- In Free Run, nearby player icons are now displayed.
- The number of characters that can be selected from the start has been increased.
- Improved operability when playing with 3 or more people in All Together.
- The time limit for deciding on a course has been removed in Local Play and LAN Play.
