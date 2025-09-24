Mario Kart World updated to version 1.3.0 with a hefty list of changes

A new patch for Mario Kart World has dropped today, bringing the game up to version 1.3.0. It adds a number of requested features and fixes a whole bunch of bugs.

The changes are pretty significant. You can now play with friends in Knockout Tour online — oddly enough, something you couldn’t do before. Two players can also jump into Free Roam while waiting for a match.

Free Roam itself has received a major upgrade. The map now displays the locations of P Switches you’ve already activated and Peach Medallions you’ve collected. You can even select a P Switch from the map and instantly warp to it.

There are also plenty of other gameplay adjustments, but tucked away at the bottom of the list is this gem: “Further increased the frequency of lap-type courses appearing in the selection when choosing the next course in VS Race and wireless races.” How long until they just let players pick the course directly? We’d wager a few more patches yet.

Here’s the complete patch notes, of which there are many:

Ver. 1.3.0 (Released September 23, 2025)

General

You can now join friends playing “Knockout Tour” by selecting “Friends” from “Online Play” “1p.”

Up to 2 players can now play “Free Roam” while waiting if the game was full when trying to join friends playing “Race,” “Knockout Tour” or “Battle” in “Online Play.”

The “Free Roam” map now displays the locations of P Switches you’ve run over and Peach Medallions you’ve obtained. You can now select a P Switch from the map and move to a location near the P Switch.

In “Free Roam”, you can now transform into the character pulled into the UFO. If “Dash Food” in “Settings/Controller” is set to “Doesn’t transform” then you will not transform.

It is now easier to encounter UFOs in “Free Roam.”

The conditions for the appearance of some Peach Medallions in “Free Roam” have been adjusted.

When spectating in “Knockout Tour” or “Balloon Battle” in “Online Play” or “Wireless Play”, you can now choose who to watch, even if you are holding the Joy-Con 2 or Joy-Con horizontally.

Decreased the time between when an item box is taken by someone and the next time it is revived.

Increased the invincible time after spinning or crashing during a race.

Reduced the force of jumps when landing on a rival from above.

Decreased the amount of time between when you finish and when spectating begins in “Knockout Tour” or “Balloon Battle” in “Online Play” or “Wireless Play.”

Decreased the amount of time between passing through the checkpoint and when the ranking is displayed in “Knockout Tour” in “Wireless Play” and “LAN Play.”

Further increased the frequency of lap-type courses appearing in the selection when choosing the next course in “VS Race” and wireless races.

Fixed Issues