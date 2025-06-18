Mario Kart World updated to version 1.1.1, with a whole lot of smaller fixes included
Nintendo has updated Mario Kart World for a second time, and while the first Mario Kart World update basically got the game ready for launch and had a bunch of features in it, this one is purely just small bug fixes.
It’s good to see Nintendo jumping on issues quickly, and hopefully, bigger issues and complaints like having to select Random to play actual races online can be worked on soon.
Here’s everything that has changed in version 1.1.1:
- Fixed an issue where items were no longer able to be used.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes controls were inoperable when selecting a character and trying to start Free Roam from the “Free Roam” map.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down when watching replay after a race.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down after a race in “Online Play.”
- Fixed an issue where rate fluctuations were sometimes displayed incorrectly in “Knockout Tour” and “Online Play.”
- Fixed an issue where it was easy for a communication error to occur when trying to join Friends playing “VS Race” or “Battle” in “Online Play.”
- Fixed an issue where you sometimes slipped through the wall before the finish line of “DK Spaceport.”
- Fixed an issue where you sometimes couldn’t return to correct position after falling of the course between “Airship Fortress” and “Bowser’s Castle” while gliding.
